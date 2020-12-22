We gave 13,852 acres to Obafemi Awolowo University, not 11,961 hectares, says Ife community

The feud between the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State and its host community over alleged encroachment of OAU land by the latter deepened on Tuesday when the community claimed that it gave the institution 13,852 acres of land (about 5,606 hectares) instead of the 11,961 hectares the institution is reportedly claiming.

The community, in a press conference addressed by its president, Jire Awowoyin, at the Ife City Hall, claimed that the university cannot claim the land that was not given to it.

According to the community: “We therefore wish to inform the general public that Ife community does not recognise any land allocation or acquisition documents other than the Survey Plan No Ife 41 and the 1965 Gazette where the land area given to the Western Nigerian Government is 13,852 acres as against 11,961 hectares being claimed by the university management.

“We challenge the university management to approach any court of competent jurisdiction if it is sure of its claim. It is equally important to warn the university management to steer clear of every square metre of land beyond what was approved for the then Western Region Government by Ife Division as contained in the gazette.

“The survey plan ‘OYO PROVINCE IFE DIVISION IFE (SURVEY PLAN NO. IFE 41): From the content of the above mentioned Plan No. Ife 41, archived and available in the Surveyor General’s Office, the total land area given to the Western Region by Ife Province for the purpose of the establishment of a university for the Western Nigeria was 13,852 acres. This land area is bounded by River Opa and Amuta Stream to the South and East as clearly marked on the above mentioned Survey Plan No. Ife 41.

“The general public cannot be unaware that the business of government is sealed and legalised in gazette which is usually in print form for the purpose of conferring legitimacy on government’s actions. In 1965, therefore, the land transaction between Ife Province and the Western Region was gazetted in gazette number 13, Vol 10 of 16th March, 1961.”

Also, the legal adviser to the community, Mr Adeyemi Adetise, challenged the OAU management to drag them to court instead of embarking on alleged circulation of misinformation