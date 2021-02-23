Inauguration: Ondo declares Wednesday work-free day

Ahead of the second term inauguration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the state government, on Tuesday, declared Wednesday, February 24 as a work-free day.

This was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye, and signed by Mr Aderemi Olabode, who said Wednesday has been declared as a work-free day for civil servants across the state.

The statement said the work-free day is predicated on the governor’s swearing ceremony.

Akeredolu will be inaugurated on Wednesday for his second term in office.

