Over the years, our nation’s economy has embarked on a deepening journey. As architects on the continent, particularly in Nigeria, the most populous black nation in the world, we have been complicit in promoting a culture of buying what we cannot afford.

Our revered buildings are often judged based on the specification of materials and components that are not produced locally but imported. We can acquire these items, but they are beyond our financial means.

Some argue that our inclination towards foreign-centric architecture is driven by the demands of our clients and employers, be it in the public or private sector, who desire what they can buy but cannot truly afford.

When we examine the total construction costs of our buildings, we find that local input typically accounts for only around 15 percent or less, while the imported finishes and components consume a much higher percentage.

Truly, it’s only the unskilled workers that constitute majority of the 15 percent.

For example, our aggregates, granite and sand that are mined use imported equipment and their transportation component is very high.

Unfortunately, our economic situation will not improve if we continue to buy what is beyond our means.

This year, the Arts and Architecture World celebrated our very own Demas Nwoko as the recipient of the Lifetime Gold Award at the 18th Venice Biennial, which took place from May 20 to November 26, 2023.

This prestigious award recognises and promotes affordable and indigenous Afrocentric architecture. We can afford to prioritize such architecture, but we hesitate to invest in it.

To address the issue of imported architecture and architectural materials in Sub-Saharan Africa, l reiterate the need to: Embrace Local Materials in conjunction with our research and development; foster local architectural innovation and provide training and education.

I humbly request that the Nigeria Institute of Architecture in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria advocates for policy initiatives that will promote the use of local materials and sustainable building practices. This may involve providing incentives for projects that prioritize locally sourced materials and sustainable designs, as well as developing building codes that encourage the use of cost-effective and environmentally friendly construction methods.

By adopting these strategies, Sub-Saharan Africa with the leadership of Nigeria Institute of Architecture (NIA) can work toward resolving the challenges associated with imported architecture and architectural materials, ultimately promoting affordability, sustainability, and self-reliance within the region’s construction and design sectors.

I am proud to be part of a movement that seeks to redefine architectural norms and challenge conventional practices.

Together, let’s shape a future where sustainability and cultural appreciation go hand in hand, creating spaces that will reflect the beauty and diversity of the African continent.

Tokunbo Omisore, Lagos

