Implement, revisit Ogun Assembly recommendations on farmers/herders clash ― Ex-lawmaker urges Abiodun

In a bid to find a lasting solution to the challenge of farmers/herders clash in Ogun State, a former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon Job Akintan, has urged Governor Dapo Abiodun, to revisit and implement the recommendations of the Assembly.

Akintan in a statement issued on Tuesday, said a committee headed by the former Deputy Speaker, Hon Tokunbo Oshin, was set up by the 5th Legislature to look into the crisis that led to the clash, loss of lives and properties between the herders and farmers in Ketu communities of Yewa North.

He said the affected people including the traditional leaders, Miyeti Allah, farmers, security agents and other stakeholders were invited and all affected communities visited, but the recommendations of the committee were not implemented by the state government.

Hon Akintan, also pointed out that similar committee was set up in the 7th Legislature headed by Hon Tola Banjo, the then Deputy Speaker, where he said the committee also had on the spot assessment of all affected communities and extended the invitation to all stakeholders including leaders of Miyetti Allah across Nigeria and ECOWAS countries toward ending the crisis involving farmers and herders.

He noted that part of the recommendations included, compensation to the victims of the crisis that have lost their loved ones and properties, provision of basic amenities like potable water and good roads to the affected communities, strengthening the security network of the area, registration of herdsmen by the state government, the composition of Farmers/Herders Stakeholders Forum and creation of grazing routes since it was established that it would be very difficult to completely ban them from entering the state.

The lawmaker advised Governor Dapo Abiodun to liaise with the current House of Assembly members to work on the reports of the committees which he said would go a long way to address the crisis in the state.

Implement, revisit Ogun Assembly recommendations on farmers/herders clash ― Ex-lawmaker urges Abiodun