Senate president lists PIB, Electoral Act amendment priority legislation in 2021

President of the Senate has reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to conclude work in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), Electoral Act amendment bill and Constitution review bills in the first and second quarter of 2021.

Lawan who charged Senators in his welcome address to approach these bills with the same energy they considered the 2021 Appropriation bill pointed out that these bills are critical to facilitate increased revenue to run the economy and bolster electoral integrity.

According to him, these bills form part of the crucial tasks to be undertaken by the Senate and indeed the national assembly.

His words: “This year the Senate and indeed the national assembly has crucial commitment and dedication as the Appropriation bill 2021.

”The PIB, the electoral Act 2020 bill and the 1999 Constitution amendment bills amongst others.

“We are all aware that the PIB is critical legislation that our country needs to enhance transparency and accountability in the petroleum industry.

“Equally important, the legislation will attract more competitiveness and relative investments. There is no gainsaying the fact that increased investments will boost our revenues from oil and gas.

“The PIB is going to create all winners for investments and our country. This will also bolster our economy for the benefit of all.

“The Senate joint committee working on the PIB has done so much already working during the recess.

“I am optimistic the committee will conclude her interventions before the end of next month of March.

“It is our desire that the report of the committee is considered before the end of April this year.

“Amendment of the electoral Act is crucial to the integrity of transparency and confidence of our people to our electoral processes.

“We will endeavour to ensure that we are able to conclude this process before the end of the second quarter of this year.”

Lawan who said the judiciary also needs some service to better serve the nation with justice said Senate will also work on the relevant bills to actualise this.

He said the Senate will continue to view the COVID-19 pandemic as a national emergency and would provide all the needed support to enable the Federal Government to contain the virulent disease.

Lawan also stressed that only vaccines certified by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control would be accepted pointed out that the national assembly made huge funds available both in the extended capital component of the 2020 budget running till March 2021 and the 2021 budget.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE