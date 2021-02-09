Insecurity: Nigeria faces ethno-religious crisis of ominous proportions, Senate tells Buhari

The Senate may, on Wednesday, ask President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate more effective countermeasures against the scary security situation in the country.

A motion sponsored by Senator representing Ondo North and Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Robert Ajayi Borofice, “General Insecurity in Nigeria,” was scheduled for Tuesday on the resumption of Plenary.

Although the Senate summarily adjourned plenary due to the demise of a serving member of the House of Representatives, representing Aba North/ Aba South, Honourable Ossy Prestige, checks revealed that the motion will be debated on Wednesday.

In the Order Paper, sighted by Tribune Online, the sponsor of the motion expressed deep concern over the killings and kidnappings in several states across the country and noted: “that many Nigerians have injected ethnic sentiments into security issues and this is capable of plunging the nation into an ethno-religious crisis of ominous proportions.”

The motion expressed concern that if the present spate of Insecurity across the nation is not curtailed, it will lead to food insecurity and famine as many farmers can no longer access their farmlands.

The lawmakers who noted that it is the responsibility of leaders at all levels to address the security challenges of Nigeria “observes that the nation is entering a very dangerous phase in its governance trajectory characterised by manufactured conflicts, fueled by ethnic and religious entrepreneurs with divisive rhetorics and amplified by irresponsible social media activists and platforms.”

According to the Order Paper which was stepped down, the Senate may on Wednesday asked President Buhari “to direct the National Security Adviser and the Newly nominated Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police to device a proposal to rejig the nation’s security architecture and disposition of forces for more effective countermeasures against the current security challenges, particularly in the rural areas

The Senate will also urge “the Federal Government to immediately embark on an operation to checkmate proliferation of firearms and enforce the laws against illegal possession of firearms by arresting, disarming and punishing anyone in illegal possession of arms.”

Amongst other resolutions, the Senate will advise President Buhari “to adequately equip the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to police and monitor our borders using technology to check illegal immigrants, and checkmate smuggling of firearms and light weapon.”

