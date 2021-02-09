Nigerian Army appoints Mohammed Yerima as spokesperson

Brigadier General Mohammed M. Yerima has been appointed as the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army.

Yerima replaced Brigadier General Sagir Musa who had served as Army spokesperson in the past two years.

Tribune Online gathered that Yerima’s deployment was among the first appointments approved by the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.

A member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and African Public Relations Association (APRA), Brigadier Yerima was Deputy Director Reserve Defence Headquarters before his current appointment.

A graduate of political science from Ahmadu Bello University, Yerima enrolled into the Nigerian Army in October 1989 and commissioned into the corps of Army Public Relations.

He had served in various military formations. He was ADC to Commander TRADOC, Major General Ishola William between 1990-1993, Public Relations Officer NAOWA in the Office of Chief of Army Staff 1994, Spokesperson 81 Division of the Nigerian Army 1995-1996, PRO Nigerian Defence Academy 1996-2000, Military Spokesperson United Nation Mission in Siera Leone 2000-2002, PRO to Chief of Army Staff 2003, PRO Chief of Defence Staff 2005, Deputy Director Public Relation 1 Division of Nigerian Army 2008, Chief of Staff and Coordinator at Directorate of Army Public Relations 2007-2009, Director Defence Information in 2009 to 2013 and later Deputy Director Production at TRADOC Minna 2013-2017.

A Fellow of West Africa Society for Administration and Communication and was onetime Chairman of Media and Information Committee on Emergency Management (MICEM).

The new Army Spokesperson was a participant at Senior Strategic Media Operation programme at Reach Cambridge and at Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Ghana.

He also attended Senior Leadership Course at the Sheringham United Kingdom and undertook a US-Embassy funded Media tour of Africom in Studgarf Germany.

