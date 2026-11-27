The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has called on State Houses of Assembly and other affected State Legislatures to ensure the immediate implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS), setting January 31, 2027, as the deadline for compliance.

The call was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of PASAN’s 27th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, held on November 19, 2026, signed by the National President of PASAN, Comrade Muhammed Usman, at LAPS New World Hotel, Jabi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

The meeting, which brought together the Association’s National Executive Council, deliberated on critical issues affecting parliamentary staff, the legislative institutions across the 36 states of the federation, the National Assembly, the Public Complaints Commission, and the general state of the nation.

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In its deliberations, the NEC expressed concern over the non-implementation of CONLESS in some States, including Bauchi, despite previous agreements reached with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers in 2023.

The Association emphasised that legislative workers occupy a specialised position within the democratic governance structure and therefore deserve appropriate remuneration, professional recognition and an enabling working environment.

Consequently, the NEC resolved that all states yet to implement the salary structure must do so on or before January 31, 2027, warning that failure to comply could compel the Union to embark on industrial action in the affected states.

On the establishment of Assembly Service Commissions, PASAN also expressed displeasure with states yet to comply with the constitutional provision introduced through the Fifth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution, particularly Section 92A, which provides for the establishment of Assembly Service Commissions to oversee the administration of legislative staff.

The NEC specifically identified Enugu and Anambra States as outstanding, giving all affected states until January 31, 2027, to establish the commissions and make appropriate budgetary provisions in the 2027 fiscal year and subsequent budgets.

It warned that failure to fulfil this constitutional obligation could equally result in industrial action.

The meeting further condemned alleged victimisation of union leaders in Anambra, Abia and Benue States, particularly through transfers from their respective legislative services for carrying out lawful directives of the National Executive Council.

According to the communiqué, such actions undermine the rights and protections guaranteed under the Trade Unions Act and relevant International Labour Organisation conventions, particularly Conventions 98 of 1949 and 135 of 1971.

The Association consequently urged the affected State Houses of Assembly to take appropriate steps to return the transferred officers to their respective legislative services, while respecting the personal choices of those who may prefer to remain in their current places of assignment.

On the Public Complaints Commission, the NEC expressed concern over reported unfavourable administrative practices affecting workers, including delayed payment of salary arrears and allowances, suspension of salaries during personnel verification exercises, and transfers to distant duty stations without adequate consideration for the welfare and financial circumstances of affected staff.

The Council called on the Commission to clear outstanding salary arrears and allowances without further delay, stressing that workers undergoing employer-initiated verification exercises should continue receiving their full entitlements pending the conclusion of such processes.

It also urged the Commission to exercise greater consideration in transferring personnel, particularly in view of prevailing economic and security challenges across the country.

On national security and the forthcoming general elections, PASAN commended security agencies for the relative peace recorded across the country in the preceding two months, while urging the Federal Government to sustain the progress by providing the necessary resources and operational support to security institutions.

The Association also called on political parties and their supporters to eschew violence throughout the electoral process, emphasising the need to protect voters and guarantee free, fair and credible elections.

In its concluding remarks, the NEC called on the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Speakers of the 36 State Houses of Assembly and State Governors to accord the Legislature the institutional support and priority it deserves as the cornerstone of democratic governance.

The Association reiterated that the strength and effectiveness of the Legislature are fundamental to the survival of democracy, declaring: “If the Legislature falls, our democracy dies!”