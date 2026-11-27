The Nigerian Navy, on Friday, commissioned eight projects at its Basic Training School in Onne, Rivers, to improve administrative, medical, technical and welfare facilities for personnel.
According to a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service Navy Captain Abiodun Folorusho, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, commissioned the projects, which included a Chief Boatswain Mate (CBM) Office, Nigerian Navy Micro Finance Bank, sickbay, slipway, Junior Rates Mess and accommodation for officers and ratings.
ALSO READ: Why different brands sell same factory-made products under different brand names
The statement explained that the accommodation projects comprised eight units of three-bedroom officers’ transit accommodation, 14 units of one-bedroom junior rates accommodation and 16 units of two-bedroom senior rates accommodation.
ALSO READ: PANDEF opposes planned deduction of 20% from NCDMB funds
It further explained that the projects are expected to improve the school’s administrative and operational environment and provide personnel with better access to essential services.
“The CBM Office provides dedicated administrative space, while the microfinance bank brings banking services closer to personnel.
“The sickbay provides basic medical attention, and the slipway adds to the school’s technical facilities, while the Junior Rates Mess and accommodation units are also expected to improve personnel’s dining and living conditions.”
The statement pointed out that the commissioning preceded the Passing Out Parade of NNBTS Batch 38 scheduled for Saturday, November 28, when 1,916 trainees are expected to complete their basic naval training.
According to it, their graduation will add to the pool of trained personnel available to the Nigerian Navy and support its manpower development efforts.
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now