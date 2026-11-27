The Nigerian Navy, on Friday, commissioned eight projects at its Basic Training School in Onne, Rivers, to improve administrative, medical, technical and welfare facilities for personnel.

According to a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service Navy Captain Abiodun Folorusho, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, commissioned the projects, which included a Chief Boatswain Mate (CBM) Office, Nigerian Navy Micro Finance Bank, sickbay, slipway, Junior Rates Mess and accommodation for officers and ratings.

The statement explained that the accommodation projects comprised eight units of three-bedroom officers’ transit accommodation, 14 units of one-bedroom junior rates accommodation and 16 units of two-bedroom senior rates accommodation.

It further explained that the projects are expected to improve the school’s administrative and operational environment and provide personnel with better access to essential services.

“The CBM Office provides dedicated administrative space, while the microfinance bank brings banking services closer to personnel.

“The sickbay provides basic medical attention, and the slipway adds to the school’s technical facilities, while the Junior Rates Mess and accommodation units are also expected to improve personnel’s dining and living conditions.”

The statement pointed out that the commissioning preceded the Passing Out Parade of NNBTS Batch 38 scheduled for Saturday, November 28, when 1,916 trainees are expected to complete their basic naval training.

According to it, their graduation will add to the pool of trained personnel available to the Nigerian Navy and support its manpower development efforts.