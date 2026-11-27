The Federal Government has facilitated moves to transfer Nigerians languishing in Ethiopian prisons back to the country for better care and upkeep.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this at the 15th Dim Ojukwu Memorial Lecture held at the Ikemba Ojukwu Memorial Library, Owerri, on Thursday.

She said that, to that effect, President Bola Tinubu on October 27 transmitted a bill on the transfer of sentenced persons to the Senate for passage.

The minister, while commending the President for heeding her plea, said she and the Attorney-General of the Federation had visited Ethiopia before the President transmitted the bill to the Senate, where they also signed a document on the transfer of sentenced persons.

She said the transmission of the bill to the Senate, when signed into law, would facilitate the transfer of Nigerians serving jail terms in Ethiopia back to the country, where their relations would take care of them.

She lamented what she described as disunity among South-East governors and other Igbo political leaders.

Expressing worry over the absence of Igbo leaders at her husband’s memorial lecture, Bianca said that while people were talking about the unity of the Igbo, the leaders themselves were not united.

The minister, who pointed to the existing back-biting among the governors of Igboland, blamed the abandonment of governance in the region on it.

She said: “you cannot continue to celebrate Igbo greatness without recognising the disunity that undermines the Igbos” Our unity must be a slogan even at cultural gatherings”.

While expressing optimism about the future of the Igbo, the minister called for collaboration among the South-East governors in the interest of the people.

She described her husband, Dim Ikemba Odumegwu Ojukwu, as not only a soldier but also a statesman and intellectual, a man who strongly believed in justice, dignity and the right of people to live without fear.

According to her, after the 1966 pogroms and the uncertainty that followed the civil war, Ojukwu acknowledged that people must remember the painful chapter of the nation’s collective experiences.

The minister pointed out that the greatest honour to Ojukwu was not only to celebrate the circumstances that made him famous but to understand the principles that made him consequential.