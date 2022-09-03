Imo residents asked to keep off range area during army range classification exercise

Residents of Imo State have been advised to keep off from the army range area during its classification exercise to be held from September 5 to 9, 2022.

In a release signed and issued to journalists in Owerri on Saturday, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze in Owerri, Capt. Joseph Akubo said that the exercise was an annual event involving the use of arms and live ammunition.

He stressed the need for the civilian public to stay away from the range area.

He said: “The Range Classification exercise is an annual event of the Nigerian Army that is aimed at testing personnel effectiveness in weapon handling and firing efficiency. It is an annual event which involves the use of arms and live ammunition”

According to the Army PRO, the 34 Artillery Brigade will commence this year’s Annual Range Classification Exercise from September 5–9, 2022 at the Small Arms Shooting Range, Obinze Barracks.

He said that the exercise will be conducted from 6 am – 6 pm daily throughout the stipulated period.

He said: ” In view of the above, the people of Obinze Town and surrounding communities are strongly advised to keep away from the Range Area throughout the mentioned period”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu Is A Billionaire Without A Business; Obi Is Atiku’s Creation —Melaye, Atiku’s Campaign Spokesman

Senator Dino Melaye is one of the spokespersons of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation. In this interview by TAIWO AMODU, he explains the reasons why former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, remains the man to beat in next year’s presidential election…..

Tinubu Sympathises With Ganduje Over Kano Building Collapse

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the lives lost when a three-storey building collapsed at Kanti Kwari Market in the state….