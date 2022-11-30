Imo PDP crisis: OPM urges aggrieved members to sheath their swords

The Ohaji Political Movement OPM, an apex political Organization in the area has advised aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State to shield their swords and allow peace to reign in the party.

The Chairman of OPM, Hon. Ugochukwu Carl Nwokoma made the appeal while briefing the Nigeria Tribune Correspondent in Owerri on the outcome of their meeting in Owerri on Wednesday.

He said that members of OPM were worried over the brewing crisis in the party both in the Local Government Area and in the state adding that such situations necessitated their summoning for a meeting to review the issue.

Nwokoma disclosed some of the resolutions taken at the meeting which include demands for the aggrieved groups to sheath their swords and allow the status quo to remain.

The OPM chairman reminded the aggrieved members calling for the removal of the PDP Chairman of Ohaji/Egbema LGA and the State Working Committee that it would be a disaster for any political party to change their officials during the election.

He said: “it is so because nobody will be able to control the outcome of the situation. So you don’t change the officers of the party no matter the course or their faults and actions taken against anybody”.

Nwokoma applauded the PDP national working committee for the way and manner they handled the situation which was based on the same advice that the status quo should be allowed to remain.

While blaming the governorship aspirations of some members of the party as the course of the balkanization of the party in the state, Nwokoma pointed out that the aspirants have failed to lead their loyalty to the party.

Hon. Nwokoma regretted that while some of them felt that it is their own party and nobody should come in again, others said it is a party for all and that there should be a level playing ground for all.

The OPM chairman advised the aggrieved members to come up with the matter after the elections or during the party Congress for the party to look into it with a view to resolving it amicably.

He urged those who are interested in the party chairmanship seat, to indicate, adding that the current PDP Chairman Emeka Alihie has been the eyes of Ohaji people in the decision-making round table.

He said that the group would not tolerate anything that would jeopardise his position.

Recalled that some aggrieved members of the PDP have petitioned the State working committee and the PDP Chairman of Ohaji/Egbema LGA, calling for their removal from office.

The OPM chairman further disclosed their resolution to hold the first-ever Ohaji economic summit before the end of the year.





He said that already a committee has been set up to work out modalities.

