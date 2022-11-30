Stakeholders call for enactment of law prohibiting neighbourhood burial vault

Relevant stakeholders have called for the enactment of a law prohibiting neighbourhood burial vaults by the state and federal legislation in accordance with the practice in the Western world.

Making the calls through the Chief Executive Officer of Eternal Home Limited Adebukola Kadiri at a press briefing in Ibadan, the stakeholders stressed the need for the agelonh practice to be discarded

She urged the residents to follow the master plan of their respective communities that allowed designated places for the burial of loved ones.

Kadiri added that the Country had in the past lost many of her promising children to diseases traceable to the practice of neighbourhood burial vaults.

Kadiri submitted that the only way to end this practice is for the government to enact a law prohibiting the act.

She, therefore, recommended severe sanction for the violator(s) of the law, adding that this is the only way to put an end to the agelong.

The CEO said it is high time we learnt to do things right like in a sane clime, adding that we should stop the pretence that things are okay in the Country.

“The health of the citizenry should be of paramount concern to our leaders at at all of governments Neighbourhood burial practice is no longer acceptable in the Country.

Some religious sects especially Islam detest this practice. It is wrong on the part of the citizenry to turn the residential places into the neighbourhood burial vault

Available records have shown that water from the borehole drill in such an area is likely to be contaminated.

In order to guide against such acts, there is a need for the enactment of law with severe sanction.

Kadiri who stressed the need to emulate good things from the western countries said the agelong practice must be corrected.

She disclosed that the agelong practice encourages the illicit act of the ritualists.

Kadiri added that corpses that are buried in the neighbourhood are not secured compared with what is obtainable in places like Eternal Home.





She stated that we have had situations in the past when ritualists invaded the neighbourhood graveyards and made away with the vital organs of the deceased.

Our loved ones need to be protected alive and dead. That is why a place like Eternal Home is recommended

According to her, Eternal Home was established years back with adequate security and facilities to care for loved ones.

There is a need to cultivate the habit of saving in case of any eventuality. Giving our loved ones deserve a place of rest should be of paramount concern to us.

She stated that Eternal Home has no record of the ugly incidents since it was established.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE