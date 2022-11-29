6 things to avoid on a first date

Knowing ahead of time what behaviours to avoid can save you from the mistakes that can cost you a second date with someone you like. Here are some things to avoid on a first date.

1. Being late

It makes a terrible first impression and guarantees the other person starts the date annoyed. If it cannot be avoided, text with an apology and apologise again when you arrive.

2. Being rude to service people

Nothing screams entitlement, irritability, or obnoxiousness more than being rude to a waiter. If the waiter is just that bad, tell your date what you find unacceptable about the service and that you plan to say something but skip it if your date objects or seems uncomfortable.

3. Not asking questions

Asking questions conveys engagement. If you do not ask your date questions, they will assume you’re not interested in them and will promptly lose interest in you. If you’re shy or unsure about what to ask, think of topics ahead of time.

4. Talking about an ex

Unless you’re asked directly, avoid soliloquies about your ex. It will only make you look like you haven’t moved on. If you are asked, say the briefest, nicest thing you can, and subtly and politely try to change the subject.

5. Checking your phone

Checking your phone makes you come across as bored or distracted, neither of which is appealing to the person you’re with. If you must check your phone, apologise, explain why, and do it quickly or just excuse yourself to the restroom and do it there.

6. Talking too much, especially if it’s all about you

Make sure the conversation flows back and forth, and don’t make it hard for the other person to get a word in. If the person you’re with isn’t talking much, try open-ended questions.

