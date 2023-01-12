IMO, IAPH, BIMCO set for Hybrid Single Window 2024 symposium

IMO, IAPH and BIMCO have announced the agenda of the upcoming symposium which will be taking place at the iconic headquarters of the IMO on the Embankment of the River Thames in London, between January 18 and 19.

The event, which will also be transmitted live on the IMO YouTube channel, will be hosted by IMO with member states, port authorities, shipowners and other major international institutions.

It includes sessions with UNCTAD, the World Bank, European Commission, World Customs Organisation, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Port of Rotterdam, DP World, A.P. Moller-Maersk, Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), Portbase plus government and port authority representatives highlighting their experiences from Namibia, Argentina, Montenegro, Morocco, Djibouti, Peru, Finland, Azerbaijan, Chile, USA, Antigua and Barbuda, Angola, Fiji and Norway.

The meeting will be opened by IMO Secretary General, Kitack Lim, accompanied by the IAPH President, Captain Subramaniam Karuppiah and BIMCO President-designate, Nikolaus Schües.

On day one, the focus will be on the big picture, namely how a Maritime Single Window (MSW) fits in as part of the national digitalisation strategy and roadmap, how to translate a vision on an MSW into a pragmatic approach towards implementation, the different ways an MSW can be structured, and the key elements around interoperability and applying robust industry standards for electronic data interchange.

Day two will commence with an explanation of how an MSW fits into the port call process of a vessel and the importance of data quality to optimise port calls so all parties can gain on efficiencies and ultimately reduce emissions.

The final morning session will focus on specific MSW projects implemented in countries with the support of IMO and the World Bank as well as available tools countries and their ports can use to implement a Maritime Single Window.