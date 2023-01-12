UASC, NSC to hold Shippers’ Day in Lagos

The Union of African Shippers’ Council (UASC) and the Nigerian Shipper’s Council (NSC) are set to hold a three-day Shippers’ Day between January 16 and 18.

The event, which is powered by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, is to be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The theme of the seminar is “African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA): A veritable platform for African shippers to mainstream into global trade.”

During the event, members of the UASC are expected to review the AfCFTA to come up with a roadmap on how to address the challenges.