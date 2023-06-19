The Imo State Government has donated educational materials to the Northern Community to enhance teaching and learning in Islamic schools.

The materials include textbooks on Arabic studies for primary 4-6, Social Norms for primary and nursery, Modern Nursery English and Mathematics textbooks, among others.

Handing over the materials in her office over the weekend, the Executive Secretary of Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB) and former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Mrs Ada Okwuonu, said the donation is in line with the policy of basic education, which mandates that all children must be educated regardless of their location.

She said, “We cannot educate our children and ignore our brothers from outside who have a peculiar educational system.”

The IMSUBEB boss stressed the need for support for every kind of education in Nigeria, with the aim of ensuring that every child is literate and properly educated.

While advising teachers in those schools to make good use of the materials for the benefit of the children, the former Deputy Governor of Imo State disclosed that there would be close monitoring of the materials to ensure that teachers utilize them appropriately.

She said, “We gave them materials covering nursery level and JSS 3, and we shall monitor it. We shall go to those schools to make sure teachers utilize the materials so that the children will benefit from them.”

Describing Governor Hope Uzodinma as a governor friendly towards children and education, Okwuonu stated that since taking office, his 3R administration in the state has been doing well in supporting and promoting education.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the Northern Community, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Northern Affairs and Gender Sensitive Men, Hon. Sulaiman Ibrahim Sulaiman, commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for his show of love to his people. He pointed out that it is the first time the Northern Community is receiving educational materials for their children in Islamic schools in the state.

He mentioned that the materials would enhance teaching and learning in the 7 schools in Orlu, Okigwe, and Owerri. He also stated that the materials would help the children learn how to read the Quran and understand the English language, among other languages in the country.

He said, “We have 7 schools in the 3 Senatorial zones of Owerri, Okigwe, and Orlu. In Owerri, we have one at Obinze, Mbaise, and Ama Hausa, and we have enough teachers there.”





He assured that with qualified and competent teachers and the number of children in the schools, the materials would be adequately used for the benefit of the children, relieving parents of the burden of buying the materials in the market.

Sulaiman praised the generosity of the IMSUBEB boss and assured that the materials would be given to the children for free, just as they received them free of charge from the State government.

He also thanked Governor Uzodinma for granting the Northern Community a total of 200 slots for the 2023 pilgrimage to the Holy Land in Mecca, describing it as well-deserved.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Northern Community to continue supporting Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration in the transformation of the state.

