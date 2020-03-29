Immigration CG, Babandede, tests positive for coronavirus

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Muhammed Babandede, on Sunday confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

He had gone into self-isolation after taken ill on his return from a trip to the United Kingdom, with a Deputy Comptroller General overseeing the administration of the service.

The CG, who confirmed the development in a WhatsApp message to Tribune Online said he was already on self-isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom on March 22.

The immigration boss, who is already being treated in an undisclosed facility, is said to be responding to treatment and in stable condition.

Babandede urged his loved ones, Immigration Officers and Nigerians to pray for him and all those affected with the global pandemic.

He said: “I’m tested positive for COVID-19 and I’m in a stable condition. I have been on self-isolation since my return from UK on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways in Lagos.”

He equally urged the immigration officers to continue working with his deputy to move the service forward, saying “It is a very difficult time but we can’t change what God destined for us.

“I urge officers to continue working with my able Deputy to further move our Service to another level. As advised by NCDC, I am totally isolated.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr Sunday James, has also issued a statement on the health status of his boss with regard to coronavirus and his self-isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom.

He explained that as a top official of the government, Babandede, has adhered to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) instructions to self-isolate and undergone the test.

According to him, the result of the test came out positive, hence the need to make it public; he conveyed his goodwill to all and he is in stable condition responding to treatment.

James said: “The Comptroller General is active and directing as expected the affairs of the service online, while the Deputy Comptroller General Overseeing the administration of the service is in touch online to keep service activities running within this period.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service community will continue to deliver on its mandate for the nation even in this trying times as we pray the whole world get over it, Nigeria inclusive,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE