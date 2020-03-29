BREAKING: UCH CMD tests positive for coronavirus

The Chief Medical doctor, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Prof Jesse A Otegbayo, has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was disclosed in a statement personally signed by the CMD.

On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last 5 days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for covid-19 as much as possible. — UCH CMD (@UchCmd) March 29, 2020

The Statement reads:

“On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last 5 days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for COVID-19 as much as possible.

“However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of COVID-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

“His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation while our samples were also taken for test.

“Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic. All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.

“COVID-19 is spreading faster than we think and I enjoin everyone to take precautions. If one person has it, then a gathering of two becomes dangerous. Stay at home, avoid unnecessary outing and stay safe.”

Spokesman of the hospital, Mr Toye Akinrinlola confirmed the authenticity of the statement to Tribune Online

