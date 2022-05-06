I’m touched by the act of Zamfara people who bought form for me to contest ― Gov Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has expressed his warmest appreciation and gratitude for the coalition of 102 groups under the aegis of Zamfara Decides, who taxed themselves to raise the stipulated N50m nomination fee for him to contest the governorship primaries under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Matawalle, who travelled on Umrah about two weeks ago, said he was greeted by pleasing news that in his absence, concerned Zamfara citizens made up their minds to beat the deadline of purchase of forms to ensure he contes the primaries.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa on Friday said, “I am touched that Zamfara people will pre-empt my efforts and ensure they draft me into the primaries on their own volition, not my personal interest.

“I want to assure you that I will not fail our dear state in whatever the people wish me to be”, Governor Matawalle assured.

“This singular act indicate your position as to the efforts we have been making to reposition our state onto the path of peace and progress.”

He then assured that he will not fail in his bid to put all the best he can muster for the rejuvenation of Zamfara state.





“It will be recalled that a coalition of groups under the aegis of ZAMFARA DECIDES announced its intention to draft Governor Matawalle into re-contesting the Governorship position for a second term.

“The Group fulfilled its promise with a presentation of the stipulated N50 million cheque this morning and was received on behalf of Governor Matawalle by the Acting Governor, Senator Hassan Mohammed Nasiha Gusau.

“While presenting the cheque, the leader of the group, Barrister Surajo Haske said they took the decision to support Governor Matawalle to participate in the coming gubernatorial elections in the state due to his performance.

“The governor’s efforts in the last three years especially in bringing lasting peace to the state and repositioning it on the path of solid infrastructural development and economic emancipation was amazing despite the security challenges.

