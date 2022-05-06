Court dismisses no-case submission against Evan’s accomplice

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has dismissed a no-case submission by Victor Aduba, charged along with kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans).

Aduba, an ex-soldier and Evans are charged with kidnapping a businessman, Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu, and collecting a $420,000 ransom from his family.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo ruled that prosecution established a prima facie case against Aduba, adding that his no-case submission dated February 23 failed.

“I have carefully considered the submissions of the prosecution and the defence.

“The court at this stage, is not to review evidence of the prosecution but to see whether the prosecution has enough evidence before the court to warrant the defendant to defend himself.

“Evidence of the prosecution shows that it has sufficiently proven a prima facie case against the defendant and the defendant has a case to answer.





“I hereby dismiss the application of the defence, and order that the defendant should open his defence,” Taiwo ruled.

Defence counsel, Mr Emmanuel Ochai, had argued that prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.

He, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss the charge against his client.

Prosecution counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule, had, however, asked the court to determine whether the evidence adduced sufficiently linked the defendant to the alleged offences.

Evans had on Feb. 4 opened his defence and denied kidnapping Ahamonu and collecting $420,000 ransom from his family.

The judge expressed dissatisfaction at the absence of the defendants on March 28 which stalled their the trial.

The judge adjourned the case until June 15 for Aduba to open defence.

