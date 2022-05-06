Cheers as Kiekie becomes new face of Ruba Beauty

TV personality and one of the popular Instagram skit and content creators, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as KieKie is the new face of Ruba Beauty and its first Global Brand Ambassador.

Kiekie could not contain her excitement as she broke the news on Instagram saying “ what better way to start the month than to announce my ambassadorial endorsement with Ruba Beauty”.

The new contract with Ruba will see KieKie promoting the brand as the face of the company.

Mo Olowu, the Ruba Beauty Founder who flew in from the United Kingdom to perfect the signing ceremony while making her remarks said “We look forward to a wonderful future with Kiekie. Her Beauty and Charisma embodies all that the brand is about .Her Influence on Beauty is undoubted. Kiekie is the true definition of beauty, she is natural, she’s youthful and her unique approach to beauty complements the brand’s vision and creativity’.

Mo added that KieKie is a role model and not only does she give out positivity, but uses her voice to promote positivity which is the core ethos of the Ruba brand.

With a social media following of over 1.3 million, the tv personality is one of the most influential and prominent names in the industry.





As the first Global Ambassador for Ruba Beauty and her strong personality, this is indicative of a truly happy, bright future within the Ruba Beauty family.

Mo’s desire for versatility was the driving force behind the brands determination to provide the highest quality and affordable luxury beauty products, which are rigorously tested to ensure durability and flawless application every time.

Ruba Founder, Mo Olowu is a Consultant within the tech space who started a beauty brand that encourages individualism, versatility and inclusion.

In 2018 Ruba Beauty was founded turning her long-held passion into a full-fledged business; and it wasn’t until 2020 that the makeup line itself was developed after almost two years of research and product testing. Her knowledge of makeup came from reading books and magazines thus giving her the knowledge to develop cruelty free and high-quality beauty tools and makeup products.

Mo is a triple degree holder, with a background in Finance, HR and Tech. With her love and enthusiasm for quality and knowledge sharing and the influence of her mum on beauty growing up she created a knack to catch up with the ever-changing world of beauty. This is visible in the products created by her brand which formally launched in 2021 in Lagos- Nigeria.

