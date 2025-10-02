‘I’m still committed to PDP,’ Senator Katung debunks defection rumour

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, who represents the people of Kaduna South Senatorial District, has debunked rumours circulating on social media about his alleged defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by his media office and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Midat Joseph, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, the Senator clarified:

“We wish to state unequivocally and for the record that, as of today, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung is a committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

The statement further noted that he was elected on the platform of the PDP and remains dedicated to upholding the mandate given to him by the people of Kaduna South Senatorial District.

While acknowledging that the political landscape is dynamic, the statement stressed that any decision of such magnitude would be communicated officially and transparently by the Senator himself, not through clandestine speculation.

“The current rumours are needless distractions from the Senator’s primary focus, which is effective representation, legislative excellence, and attracting developmental projects to Kaduna South Senatorial District.”

The statement therefore urged the media, constituents, and the general public to disregard the unfounded speculations.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE