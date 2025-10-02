One injured after two regional Delta planes collide at LaGuardia Airport

Two regional flights operated by Endeavor Air, a Delta Air Lines subsidiary, collided on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night, injuring one passenger, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

A Bombardier CRJ-900 preparing for takeoff struck another Bombardier heading to a gate at 9:58 p.m., the Port Authority said. Social media images showed one of the planes missing a wing.

Passengers were moved by bus to the terminal, and one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the agency said. The cause of the collision was still under investigation as of early Thursday. Delta did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Endeavor representatives could not be reached.

The CRJ-900, a single-aisle jet seating up to 90 passengers, is commonly used on short routes.

The incident came within the first day of a government shutdown that has furloughed thousands of federal workers. Air traffic controllers remain on duty because they are classified as essential, but the longer the shutdown continues, the greater the potential for delays and disruptions.

About a quarter of the FAA’s nearly 45,000 employees have been furloughed. This includes staff needed for certain air safety services, which are now paused. The agency had also planned to hire at least 8,900 new controllers by 2028, a process now stalled.

A shortage of controllers has already strained the system. In May, Newark Airport saw delays of up to seven hours due to staffing gaps, and federal officials have linked the shortage to accidents and near misses at U.S. airports in recent years.

(THE NEW YORK TIMES)

