I’m ready to build on my music success in Turkey ― Rich Hendrixx

Turkey-based Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Obi Emmanuel, otherwise known as Rich Hendrixx, says he wants to build on the success he recorded with his music in Turkey in order to get into the Nigerian music industry.

With a fast-rising career already being admired by music enthusiasts in Turkey and other parts of Europe, Hendrixx seems to be gradually building a name for himself in a country that has come to accept and love his music.

Speaking about his talent and how it has paved way for him beyond the shores of Africa, the singer said he discovered his talent in music when as a young boy, saying “although I am not so good in freestyle but when I put into writing I get what I want”.

He recalled how his neighbour who worked close to his home would encourage him to take up music seriously as he urged him that he would fit into the music industry and do well as an artiste.

“I didn’t pay attention to my music till I left Nigeria for Istanbul and felt that I am good enough and pocket-wise too. So, I hit the studio first in 2020 during the lockdown with my brother but finally did my first track vibes with Chizzy Abig. The comments that trailed the song were pretty good and I decided to keep pushing on with the music.”

Asked about how he creates his songs and what inspires him to write, Hendrixx stated that he feels good writing his song as the most important thing for an artiste is to enjoy what he does and feel good about it.

After testing the waters with a couple of singles, he disclosed that he feels good about the dimension his music career has assumed and he would like to build on his growing popularity in the country.

With work already started on his Extended Play (EP) and a few songs that will feature some of the Turkish music acts, “I have been working on my EP and a couple of new songs with Turkish artistes as well. I feel this is one of the best moments of my life and I don’t want to joke with this new journey.”

He added that he will also be releasing a video to his single, entitled ‘Bank Chairman’

On how they have accepted his music in clubs and Istanbul where he’s based Hendrixx noted that “Well I will say my song is doing extremely well as a beginner. The clubs and Turkish citizens love my art and enjoy my music when I perform. I have also performed in the most famous clubs in the famous Masquerade Club, Istanbul.

