5 things you need when starting out in a field

Starting out in a field is not as easy as it seems. You need to step out of your comfort zone and get familiar to make it work. However, there are things to do when you are just getting started.

Sometimes, you find yourself in a new field that you never imagined you’d ever be associated with. And because you have to be there, it’s imperative that you give it what it takes to thrive. You should also be aware of the fact that there might be a slight or big change in your routine.

Sacrifice, give yourself to knowledge, and build yourself up. How do you acquire knowledge in a particular field that you get to the point where you can boldly speak about it to anyone?

Below are five things you need when starting out in a field

1. Research

When you are starting out in a field, it’s only wise that you do your due diligence before anything else. Familiarize yourself with basic things about the field you are entering. No matter how little it may seem, you should know something about it.

2. Curiosity

Be curious to learn about the new field you are entering. You must be eager to know about this new space that has become a part of your world. When you are eager, you are hungry to learn and seek knowledge that would satisfy your hunger. Be hungry, be curious.

3. People

If you are starting out in a field, then you need people, more than ever before, to help you on your journey. You need people that matter and are experts in that field that you could learn from. You need a mentor who has the results that you want to have in that field, one who is concerned about you and not just your results. That mentor will help you put to good use your blind spots.

You need a coach that could guide you to get the results you want to have in that field. You need an accountability partner to hold you accountable to your goals, keep you on your toes, support you when you are not showing up as you should, and encourage you when you are not meeting your goals. Learn from people. Use your relationship with them wisely. You need them. However, do NOT be a pest. You should also give value as you are receiving value.

You also need your friends. Those that will grow with you, friends to share your wins with, friends that will rally around you when you encounter losses, and encourage you to be better even while they are working on themselves.

4. Knowledge

Books





Starting out in a field without giving yourself time to acquire knowledge is unwise.

There’s an old saying that if you want to hide a secret from a man, hide it in a book because he would never get to know about it. Why? The man would not read it. You can read books that say something about the new field you are entering.

Reading books gives you access to the wealth of knowledge that an expert in the field has.

Podcasts

There are several podcasts out there that you can always listen to that will let you in on things that would teach you better as you are starting out in a field.

There are people who are experts in that field that you are just starting out in.

Videos

A wise man once said that there is no such thing as a boring author; you can only have a boring teacher. You can watch videos using different platforms. The most common platform for watching videos concerning a concept is YouTube.

There are several videos from different creators on the same subject that you’ll find there. You can put to good use other platforms where you could watch videos pertaining to that field that you are trying to step foot in.

Courses

You could take online courses. There are free courses and there are paid courses at the same time. You can learn these ones for a defined period of time, and you can earn a certificate on your completion date.

There are individuals who organize classes that prove that they are experts in this field, and are willing to teach you what they know.

Trainings and conferences

These ones do you a lot of good. Sitting down to be taught by experts in the field. Access to their time and things that they know; in other words, the wealth of their knowledge, would make a huge difference in the trajectory of your life, especially now that you are just starting out in a field.

Events like this also give room for networking with people that have similar interests as you. Connect with them and expand your horizon.

5. Practice and practice

It’s one thing to know, and it’s another to practice. Practice helps you to get better at what you know. Of what use is knowledge if it is not applied?

In all you do, don’t stop learning, no matter how tiring it gets. Keep moving. Keep growing.

