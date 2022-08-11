10 tips on how to start a conversation with a stranger

You cannot escape meeting strangers in your life, and there are ways to start a conversation with a stranger. No matter how clueless you may appear to be about it, you can do it well.

One common phenomenon that often holds people back is fear. Their minds are often clouded with “what ifs” and several doubt-filled questions.

If you walk up to start a conversation with a stranger, you won’t die. What’s the worst that could probably happen? They ignore you or refuse to grant you an audience before the conversation starts, and that’s it.

Another mistake that you could make when you try to approach a stranger is that you are rigid about it, and want them to say too much about themselves in your first meeting. So, you start to say many irrelevant things and ask mundane questions.

In this article are tips on how to start a conversation with a stranger.

Tips on how to effectively start a conversation with a stranger

1. Be positive

Be positive in your mind, that’s your first win in approaching someone you haven’t met before. When you allow fear to override you, it makes a mess of the whole process of getting to know the other party.

Be hopeful that it will go well. When positivity is missing in your approach, you are bound to fail at it because the opposite would give you up cheaply to fear. You then find yourself giving in to the rumbling in your stomach, you feel anxious, you get really sweaty, and you walk up to them and you make a mess of things.

You start mumbling words, and the only thing the stranger wants to do is get off that conversation as soon as he or she can.

2. Mind your body language

Don’t give off the wrong impression through your body language. Certain body languages have what it takes to make people feel uncomfortable, and they may likely not grant you an audience.

Don’t give off an informal impression if you mean to give a formal one. You have to be really deliberate. It’s the first time, right? A first time gives a first impression, and you don’t want to ruin this, do you?

3. Breathe





Has it ever happened to you that you wanted to start a conversation with a stranger, and you just started gasping for breath in between your words because you were anxious? If yes, how did that go? Not so well, right?

When you gasp for breath intermittently while speaking to a stranger, it could make them feel uncomfortable and, more importantly, it could make your speech incoherent.

Breathe before you approach that person. This probably sounds cliché to you, but it works. Take a deep breath at intervals while allowing your thoughts to flow, which in turn will inform how you project them with your words. Be composed while you are at it. You don’t want to make the stranger feel uneasy.

4. Be time conscious

You don’t want to unnecessarily eat into the time of the stranger, you don’t run by their schedule. You don’t get to decide what their schedule is like. Get straight to the point, and have an idea of what you’d like to start the conversation with. It doesn’t have to be an unnecessarily long speech.

5. Compliment the stranger

It could be their outfit, the way they speak, their backpack, footwear, their hairstyle or anything else. It could be something you heard them say that resonated with you at the event or any other place. While you are at it, be honest. Don’t lie to be in their good books. If they can see right through your lies, they could feel uncomfortable.

6. Ask a question that you think could pique their interest

When starting a conversation with a stranger, you could ask a question regarding something you heard them say, or any subject matter that you think they’d be interested in.

7. Talk about an obviously common event or ask for their opinion on it

It could be an event you both attended, something that happened at the mall where you both met, or a general national issue that you find intriguing and wouldn’t mind talking about.

8. Be detailed and clear with your introductions

While starting a conversation with a stranger, you should get straight to the point while introducing yourself. Be detailed and clear enough.

9. Bring your sense of humour to play

You can bring your sense of humour to play in your conversation with a stranger. However, don’t cross the line while you are at it.

10. Offer to help them out with something that they obviously need help with

It could be lifting up something that is heavy, or maybe they lost their way, and need help with directions. It could be anything. However, don’t put pressure on yourself to help if you know that it’s beyond you.

Finally, in all you do, know that it’s important for you to network and meet people wherever you find yourself. It is rewarding.

