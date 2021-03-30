ILO DG calls for ratification of forced labour protocol to save 25 million persons affected globally

The Director-General, International Labour Organization (ILO), Guy Ryder, has called on other countries yet to ratify the ILO Protocol on Forced Labour to do so in order to save 25 million women, men and children still in forced labour.

Ryder said now is the time to make a difference in the lives of millions in forced labour

The ILO DG was speaking while congratulating the 50 countries that have now ratified the ILO’s Forced Labour Protocol. He called on all the other countries who haven’t yet ratified to follow suit.

Fifty countries have shown their commitment to eradicate contemporary forms of slavery by ratifying the ILO Forced Labour Protocol (P.29). The ratifications have met an initial target set by the 50 for Freedom campaign, which urges governments to take action on forced labour. Sudan became the fiftieth country to ratify with the ratification of the treaty by on 17 March, 2021.

He his speech following the ratification, Ryder said: “Congratulations to the 50 countries in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Central Asia, Europe and Latin America that have demonstrated their determination to end forced Labour in all its forms.

“They have committed to prevent forced Labour, protect victims and ensure that they have access to justice and to remedies.

“And it is now time for all other countries to follow suit and ratify the protocol, to make a real difference in the lives of the 25 million women, men and children still in forced labour.”

