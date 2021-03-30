ILO governing body: Nigeria calls for democratisation

NIGERIA has again called for the full democratisation of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) so as to ensure full, equal and democratic participation of the member states in its governance.

The appeal came in an address gave by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige to the virtual meeting of the Tripartite Working Group of the ILO Governing Board, during which a comprehensive report on democratization of ILO governance was presented.

Aligning Nigeria with the Africa position which Ethiopia presented, the minister noted that the long history of democratization of the ILO featured in the amendment of its constitution in 1986, with the subsequent call for the ratification of the amendment instrument.

He, however, regretted that the amendments were yet to take effect after more than three decades they were initiated, due to reservations by some member states against its ratification.

The Minister noted that the Centenary Declaration in 2019 provided another opportunity to revisit the democratization , hence the setting up of a Tripartite Working Group co-cheered by Nigeria and Switzerland.

“My delegation commends the Working Group and the cooperation of members for successfully guiding focus discussion and dialogue on its mandate. The identification and deliberation of major impediments to the ratification by some member states in the constitution is both instructive and commendable .

“The outcome of the discussion which enjoyed majority support culminated in the submission of the conference resolution for recommendation to the 109thsession of the ILC for adoption.

“The unrelenting push for the ratification of the amendments will send a clear signal about our collective resolve to work the talk in building an inclusive world class assembly for all member states.”

He also called for the extension of the life span of the Tripartite Working Group to enable it fully achieve its objectives.

He said: “Nigeria is optimistic that the expected threshold for entering into force of the instrument of ratification will be achieved if the life span of the Tripartite Working Group is extended for another twelve months.”

The Minister expressed Nigeria’s happiness that six additional countries have adopted the ratification since the centenary declaration in 2019.

