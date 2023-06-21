The Lagos State Taskforce recently conducted a follow-up eviction operation and served a five-day eviction notice to squatters and suspected miscreants in the Lekki Coastal Road and Marwa Gardens areas.

Led by the agency’s Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, the operation took place early on Tuesday and lasted for approximately five hours. Jejeloye revealed that despite previous visits by the agency, the squatters remained defiant and continued to return after previous evictions.

He appealed to owners of illegally erected structures in the area to remove them before the five-day grace period provided by the state government expires.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that the clearing of the area will be an ongoing process until the state government begins the construction of alternative roads. The exercise is also necessary to combat criminal activities in the area,” stated Jejeloye.

The illegally erected structures include car repair outlets, brothels, viewing centres, and kiosks, all of which obstruct the dedicated routes for road construction. The squatters have been given a five-day notice to vacate the area or risk having their properties demolished.

The five-day notice serves as a follow-up to previous notices and warnings issued to the squatters.

In a similar vein, the Lagos State Taskforce also issued removal and eviction notices to kiosk owners and makeshift shop owners near the Fagba Railway crossing due to safety concerns posed by their structures.

The task force chairman emphasized that the activities of the petty traders created significant safety and security risks in the area, as well as causing traffic congestion. The structures erected in the area lack approval from the state government, necessitating their removal to ensure free movement for Lagosians without obstructions.

Jejeloye warned occupants in the area that strict enforcement would commence immediately after the five-day eviction notice expires. He appealed to anyone considering selling goods near the rail track to abandon such plans, as the State Government is determined to restore order around the rail track and its surroundings.

