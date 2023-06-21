The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has congratulated the newly appointed military Service Chiefs and Inspector-General of Police by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The coalition expressed its belief that the appointees understand the challenges of their new offices and the expectations placed upon them to address the country’s security challenges.

In a press release signed by its national Co-Spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, the CUPP urged the appointees to be steadfast and loyal to the responsibilities of their positions, emphasizing that they were chosen for a purpose.

“While we congratulate you on your new appointments, we believe that you understand the challenges of your new offices and the expectations that Nigerians have invested in you to bring reprieve from the seemingly intractable and burgeoning security challenges facing this country.

“You were chosen for a purpose, and you have a peculiar assignment. Serving the nation and its people is your primary responsibility. We encourage you to be steadfast and loyal to the demands of your offices, allowing patriotism to guide your activities and decisions with uncommon professionalism and soldierly honour,” stated the CUPP.

The coalition further urged the newly appointed Service Chiefs and Inspector-General of Police to employ creative and technology-driven security strategies to combat terrorists, kidnappers, and murderers who have been plaguing Nigeria for a long time. It declared that Nigerians were tired of excuses and called for the elimination of those targeting the destabilization of Nigeria.

“The CUPP urges you to deploy creative and technology-driven security strategies to dislodge terrorists, kidnappers, and mass murderers who have been holding our country hostage for too long. Nigerians are tired of excuses.

“It’s time to get rid of those tirelessly targeting to make Nigeria ungovernable and a failed state. You have historic responsibilities to dismantle every structure of criminality within the shortest possible time. Your offices are not for fun and fanfare,” emphasized the coalition.

The CUPP also pledged its patriotic support to the military, police, and various agencies under their purview. It promised to diligently monitor the country’s security situation and engage with the appointees based on the results achieved.

Additionally, the coalition called on the Federal Government to provide the necessary support to the military and police in terms of funding, equipping, training, and recruitment of personnel. It urged all security agencies to prioritize the protection of Nigerians’ fundamental human rights while carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

“We congratulate you once again and pledge our patriotic support to your various agencies. We will closely monitor the security situation in the country and engage with you based on the results achieved.





“We urge the Federal Government to provide all necessary support to the military and the Police in terms of funding, equipping, training, retraining, and recruitment of personnel.

“We urge all security agencies to ensure the maximum protection of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians while carrying out their constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and properties. No Nigerian should suffer unjustly, and no criminal should be allowed to enjoy freedom regardless of their position,” concluded the CUPP.

