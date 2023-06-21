United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has declared a Nigerian American suspected drug baron identified as Oluwasheun Akorede, wanted for heroin trafficking.

His last known address was stated as Brooklyn, NY while his NCIC number is W322046805, according to information on the DEA website.

He was declared to be 5’ 11 and was born in 1954.

Further information put on the DEA website says Akorede weighs 190 and has black and brown eyes.

His jurisdiction was stated as the Eastern District of Michigan, TRIBUNE ONLINE further gathered.

As stated on its website, the mission of the DEA is to enforce the controlled substances laws and regulations of the United States and bring to the criminal and civil justice system of the United States, or any other competent jurisdiction, those organizations and principal members of organizations, involved in the growing, manufacture, or distribution of controlled substances appearing in or destined for illicit traffic in the United States; and to recommend and support non-enforcement programs aimed at reducing the availability of illicit controlled substances on the domestic and international markets.

A footnote says the fugitive may be armed and dangerous, urging the public not to attempt to apprehend him.

Members of the public are urged to report tips on wanted fugitives to the US Marshals and if in imminent danger, call 911 or their local police immediately or contact the nearest DEA office with information.

Rewards are available at the discretion of the US Marshals Service.

