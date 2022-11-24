I’ll review outrageous school fees in Kaduna ― PDP guber candidate

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Hon Isa Ashiru has said if elected into office in 2023, he will review the outrageous school fees introduced in various schools by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.

Speaking in a media parley organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kaduna State Council, the PDP flagbearer said the outrageous fees had forced many parents to withdraw their wards.

“We will set up a committee that will recommend ways of making it possible for parents to send back their withdrawn children to schools, he stressed.

While stressing the importance of education, Ashiru maintained noted that no society will prosper without educating its citizens.

To this end, he said the PDP govt will give more attention to Science and technology in secondary and tertiary institutions.

He also lamented, the high indebtedness the state was facing as a result of the loans it took from foreign institutions and local, saying when he gets there, he will sit with these creditors in order to review some of these loans because the government must function.

Speaking, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists Kaduna State council, Hajiya Asma’u Halilu said the essence of the interaction was to provide a platform for the candidates to tell the people what they will do if they get to power so that at the end of the day they will be held accountable for their failed promises.

He maintained that journalists as watchdogs of society will continue to promote good governance and rule of law by writing objective reports.

