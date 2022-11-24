Yahaya Bello charges APC members, supporters to deliver Kogi to Tinubu

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has charged members and supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to ensure that they deliver the State to the All Progressive Congress APC in the forthcoming general elections slated for 2023.

Gov. Bello gave the charge while speaking at the inauguration of 46 campaign vehicles distributed to the campaign coordinators, Local government chairmen of APC, and other critical stakeholders for Bola Ahmed Tinubu /Shettima for President at the Government House in Lokoja.

The vehicles were donated by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka to facilitate free movement for the stakeholders to campaign vigorously for APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima in all nooks and crannies of the state.

The Governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku stated that the APC has done well in Kogi State and is determined to win the election and deliver Kogi to APC, Tinubu/Shettima.

He noted that the many legacy projects of the present administration which littered across the State would spur the electorate to vote massively for the party.

In his remark, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka explained that the rationale behind the donation is to enable the campaign council to penetrate the grassroots for the Presidential election.

He pointed out that a total of 46 vehicles were donated to the 21 local government areas of Kogi State to enable the party to kickstart campaigns.

Ajaka promised that more vehicles would be donated to women and Youths respectively, stating that this a project in which everyone must participate and campaign for APC in all elections in 2023.

