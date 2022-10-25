I’ll be governor for everyone ― Cross River PDP candidate, Onor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s gubernatorial flag bearer in Cross River State, Senator Sandy Onor has assured that he would be a governor for everyone.

Senator Onor disclosed this in Calabar during a town hall meeting hosted by the Progressive Southern Alliance (PSA).

He told the youths, who came around for the Town Hall meeting, to look for a governor who cuts across all ethnic groups in the state and not those who pushed ethnic concessions as their personal interest.

“A lot of these people want a governor they can control and blackmail but I am going to be a governor for everyone. I will be your governor through thick and thin, devise ways and means of ensuring that young people are carried along from the south, Central and northern parts of Cross River State.

“Your future is being compromised, yet the elites in the state are keeping quiet because they want to be politically correct. Cross River State is broken, mangled, distorted, destroyed and devalued. If people are telling you in this state that you will have a greater future with APC than PDP then you are living on Mars, not on Earth.

“Look for a Cross River Governor that cuts across all ethnic groups, that has a track record of accommodation of all ethnicities and also interested in the commonalities that bind us rather than things that divide us.

“I don’t believe in ethnicity but merit, if you want to challenge me, do so on the basis of competence. This is why I hate it when people speak to me on the basis of ethnicity, speak to me on quality and competence and through by dint of experience and hard work no candidate is better than me.

“Inside these ethnic concessions are their own personal interest and you are not able to distinguish them. They are talking about back to South but we talk about back to you. The people making these arguments support certain candidates and themselves but not about you”, Senator Onor said.

On her part, Lady Emana Ambrose Amahwe Duke, the deputy governorship candidate, said: “what we should be do now is to sit down, examine the issues and ask questions on how the benefits of democracy will get to us.

“Let us sheathe our swords, introspect and look for ways that will pay us when value is added to our economy”, she counselled.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the PSA Asuquo Solomon, said the essence of the town hall meeting was to sit down and iron out issues.

He added that the meeting would give birth to a better and stronger southern Senatorial district in the interest of the party.

