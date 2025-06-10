IGU appoints Nwokedi as regional coordinator

The International Gas Union (IGU) has announced the appointment of Mr Akachukwu Nwokedi, President of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) as the Regional Coordinator for IGU activities and initiatives on the African continent.

The appointment was made at the concluded World Gas Conference (WGC) in Beijing, China, recognising the significant contributions of Nwokedi and the NGA to the advancement of gas as a catalyst for energy security across the continent while reaffirming Nigeria’s leadership position in Africa’s gas industry.

In this strategic role, Nwokedi will be the principal link between the IGU and African member nations, ensuring that African perspectives are effectively represented in global gas policy discussions.

His responsibilities will include advocating for policies that support natural gas development across the continent, facilitating knowledge transfer among industry stakeholders, coordinating regional events to promote collaboration, and providing critical analysis of regional developments to inform IGU’s global strategies.

Nwokedi assumes this position following the exemplary service of Eng. Khaled AbuBakr from Egypt was the IGU’s Regional Coordinator for Africa and the broader Middle East, until his recent election as Vice-President of the IGU for the 2028-2031 term. This transition marks a critical moment for Africa’s growing influence in global energy governance.

“The appointment represents both an honour and a profound responsibility. It acknowledges Nigeria’s leadership in Africa’s gas sector while providing an important platform to advocate for sustainable energy solutions that will drive economic development across our continent. I look forward to strengthening collaboration between African nations and the global gas community,” Nwokedi said.

The Regional Coordinator Africa position is vital for the expansion of access to energy through gas infrastructure development, the promotion of sustainable energy practices, and enhancement of regional cooperation in Africa’s rapidly evolving gas sector.

Nwokedi’s appointment underscores Nigeria’s central role in shaping Africa’s energy future and provides new opportunities to elevate the continent’s voice in international energy discussions.

The NGA remains committed to advancing the sustainable development of Nigeria’s gas industry as a catalyst for national and regional economic growth. The IGU continues its global mission to promote natural gas as a foundation for sustainable energy systems worldwide.