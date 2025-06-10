Ibadan-based businessman, Lamidi Ajadi, is dead

Latest News

An Ibadan based business man, Chief Lamidi Ajadi is dead.

Ajadi died at a very ripe age at his Ibadan residence on Tuesday.

Confirming his death to the Nigerian Tribune, a family source said, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Chief Lamidi Ajadi who was a reputable business man during his lifetime.

Ajadi,  highly respected elder and prominent figure in the Muslim community of Ibadan and its environs. He passed on just a few hours ago.

Our source further described him as a man of peace, dignity, and unwavering devotion to the service of his faith and people. 

Our source added that his remains would be committed to mother Earth at his residence on Wednesday.

Ajadi, a renowned Nigerian businessman and tyre dealer was based in Ibadan. He founded Lamidi Ajadi & Sons Nigeria Limited in 1952, when he was a relatively young businessman.

He built a reputable tyre dealership business, supplying automotive components to individual and corporate clients, governments, and sovereign institutions. 

Today, the company, also known as “Tyre House,” remains a notable company in Ibadan’s business landscape with its headquarters located opposite Baba Onilu, Iwo Road Roundabout, Ibadan.

