IGP warns against use of force on #EndSARS protesters

The IGP has warned Police Officers and their commanders against the use of force on peaceful protesters.

This is according to a release by the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Department.

According to the release, the IG “reiterates that citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement and these must always be upheld and protected by the police.

“He appeals to protesters to continually conduct themselves peacefully and guide their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements.

“The IGP stresses that the Force leadership has heard the voice of the people clearly and is irrevocably committed to doing everything possible to address the observed ills, punish the offending officers and enthrone a people-friendly police force.”

