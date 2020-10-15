EndSARS: Stop further violent protests, DHQ warns

Amid ongoing protests against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force, across the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, warned Nigerians against further Violent protests anywhere in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

It stated that the “Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have observed with dismay some violence-riddled protests across the country; particularly the increasing number of attacks on peaceful protesters by thugs and miscreants.

It warned that “This unfolding event against peace-loving Nigerians will not be condoned” saying ” hence, thugs and miscreants are hereby warned to desist from engaging in violent activities against peaceful Nigerians henceforth or face appropriate measures.

It encourages peaceful citizens to go about their normal activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are on the ground for their safety.

It declared that any attempt to undermine the democracy of the country under any cover would not be allowed.

According to the statement, “For emphasis, the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains subordinated to the civil authorities of the country with unflinching loyalty to the President Commander in Chief.

“Additionally, the Military High Command wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security, and the defence of democracy in Nigeria

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies hereby commends all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns in an organized, patriotic and civil manner.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.