IGP to newly-recruited constables: ‘Don’t engage in acts that will tarnish your images, that of the Force’

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali has charged newly-recruited constables to avoid unedifying acts that can tarnish their images, those of their families and that of the Nigeria Police Force as a whole.

The IGP gave the charge on Wednesday during the passing out parade of the graduands at the Police Training School, Eleyele, Ibadan the headquarters of the Oyo State Police Command.

At the ceremony were CP Sunday Odukoya, the Executive Assistant on Security to the Oyo State governor, Engr, Seyi Makinde; the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams; Commandant of Police Training School, Eleyele, ACP Kehinde Oluwole; CP Ashabi Abiodun and other senior police officers.

Welcoming all to the passing out parade of the 2020 batch of police recruits, IGP Alkali, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Adeyinka Adeleke, said that 9,989 recruits graduated out of the 10,000 that commenced the training, as the remaining ones could not meet up with the components of the set standards.

He noted that the event was taking place simultaneously at 15 other police institutions across the country, referring to it as the climax of a physical, exerting and intellectually challenging training activities to transit the recruits from being civilians to police officers, with the right orientation to meet the challenges of policing.

The IGP said that the graduands were equipped with the knowledge to confront the policing challenges in society.

“In addition, this ceremony also represents another huge depth in the drive by the federal government to change the narratives of policing by addressing the age-long manpower gap that had been inhibiting optimal police service delivery.

“The federal government policy of recruiting 10000 police constables annually is not only unprecedented in the history of law enforcement in Nigeria, it clearly confirms the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to restore the lost police primacy by bequeathing to the nation reformed and well-positioned police force with renewed capacity and commitment to attain internal security mandate,” he remarked.

Furthermore, the IGP said that the recruitment exercise projected the determination of the federal government to address the social factors that accentuate the commission of crimes which is unemployment.

He disclosed that another set of recruits would be resuming training under the 2021 batch of the exercise.

Saying the force under his leadership has zero tolerance for indiscipline and any act that might be antithetical to police professionalism, he also admonished them not to engage in any activity that would be unedifying as they start their policing career.

Congratulating all the graduands, he wished them a rewarding career.

