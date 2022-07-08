Ondo church saga: Five pastors arraigned, remanded in police custody

The Police in Ondo state has dragged five pastors of the Whole Bible Believer Church, Ondo, before an Akure Magistrates’ Court over alleged kidnapping and unlawful harbouring.

The pastors include, David Anifowose, 64, Josiah Peter, 49, Stephen Olawale, 51, Blessing John, 60 and Gbenga Ayembo, 56, and they were arraigned on a 10-count charge bordering on kidnapping and unlawful harbouring but pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor Augustine Omhenimhen told the court that the pastors conspired together to commit felony, kidnapping and unlawfully imprisonment of some children of one Elizabeth Reuben and prevented their parents to have access to them.

According to the prosecutor, the pastors also took custody and harboured the wife and children of one Patrick Olaniyan and blocked access to them.

Apart from this, he told the court that the accused persons unlawfully lured and harboured one Priscilla Olorunyomi and prevented her from embarking on her educational pursuit.

Omhenimhen said the accused persons unlawfully deprived the church members of their freedom against their will and also placed them in a dehumanizing environment which made them prone to diseases.

The accused persons were also accused of assaulting, resisting and willfully obstructing Inspector Rotimi Ogunji while on lawful duty and also charged with unlawfully taking underaged girls from the protection of their parents without their permission.

The defence counsel, Oladele Ayoola prayed the court not to remand the accused persons in order to file the bail application.

But in his ruling, Magistrate O.R Yakubu ordered that the accused persons be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case till July 18, 2022.

It will be recalled that security operatives at the weekend arrested the pastors of the Whole Bible Believer Church where 77 church members were allegedly camped at the underground apartment of the church.

The members were said to be waiting for the second coming of Jesus Christ on the instruction of Assistant Pastor Peter Josiah.

