AS political parties intensify public mobilisation ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has ordered a fresh crackdown on persons in possession of illegal firearms in the country.

Consequently, he has directed ordered commissioners of police in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to immediately initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals or groups in possession of illegal firearms.

This was contained in a statement in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba. The FPRO explained that the directive became necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements across the country.

He added that the order was also aimed at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act. “Commissioners of police in all the states and the FCT have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi-security outfits spread across the country in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations,” Mba stated.

