Lagos police intercept cache of cartridges, arrest 3 suspects

Lagos State Police Command on Saturday intercepted two commercial buses, loaded with a large cache of ammunitions in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the interception and added that three people have been arrested in connection with the recovery

Hundeyin also said that “Three dismantled motorcycles and some personal effects at Poromope Estate, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State.”

The Lagos police image maker said, “Operatives of Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted two commercial buses loaded with a large number of live cartridges, three dismantled motorcycles and some personal effects at Poromope Estate, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State.”

He added that “Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects, Tukur Abdullah ‘m’ aged 35, Muazu Telim ‘m’ aged 50 and Dahiru Idris ‘m’ aged 36 were on their way to Katsina State. ”

“The suspects, recovered exhibits as well as the vehicles, with registration numbers KMC 438 YK and KMC 394 XF have been transferred to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja for further investigations.”

