Idleness in Nigeria

Many nations around the world with lesser or more population than Nigeria are good in some specific areas of life, they specialize in unique things which one could think of whenever in need of the goods, it is the symbol of their country and they are good at what they do.

Nigeria produces millions of graduates annually with little institutions to accommodate them. Usually, a student after graduation will be guaranteed a good job, where he can practice his profession but reverse is the case today; a graduate is as good as a stranded being.

The Government has made things difficult for the current and coming generations. There was a time in Nigeria when companies were owned by the government, the management of the companies was monitored by the government which gave room for more people to practise their profession.

We travel around the world and see how things are done; many states pay students for going to school and create job opportunities for them after graduation. When government fails to discharge her duties and responsibilities, many illegal institutions will employ the able hands that should have made such nation a better country. Such institutions like kidnapping, robbery, cyber crimes, internet fraudsters, terrorists, and so on, will entice idle citizens who are craving for survival; it is an indisputable fact that man must survive, which means the necessity is germane.

If a man is gainfully employed, engaging in crime may not be a considerable option. The government’s inability to provide good atmosphere for her tertiary products has given private firms opportunity to indulge in cheap labour, the treatment workers sometimes receive is below the bar because they are aware of no alternatives and this has led many people to work with low self-esteem and low standard of living.

A country which fails to cater for the needs of coming generations is always open to future attack.

Whenever military and police officers finish their training, they are moved to various stations and barracks because they are tools for the government, why can’t the government use the same method and create firms to accommodate graduates and able hands that are ready to do the work?

In the past, the people were happy to send their wards to study with the hope that the years of study and investment made on those children will be repaid in many folds when they are employed, this is not the case today.

The economic ideology of Nigeria is understood to be a mixed economy whereby the private and public firm are responsible for production and distribution of goods and services but the public firm in Nigeria can do better than what we are seeing and a country whereby the population of unemployed is quite higher than the employed citizens, the government of that country has some questions to be answered.

Nigerian government needs to understand that increase in employment rate will bring good deals to the country than increasing workers salaries, when many people work and earn, the society itself will be peaceful, less kidnapping, terrorism, hooligans and robbery.

Nigeria will be peaceful and more productive if the idle soldiers can be catered for, then they can be able to shun all illegal societal institutions around them as an idle hand is the devil’s workshop.

Oluwaseun Felix Ajayi.

oluwaseunfelixajayi@gmail.com

