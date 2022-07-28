Icegrin releases new EP, Mindset

The much-awaited EP, Mindset, from rising Nigerian music star, Icegrin has been released as fans praised the budding singer for his genius body of work and urged him to keep the music flag flying amid rife competition.

Icegrin seems to have mastered the art of making relatable music that has made him one of the most talked about Nigerian rising music stars as he pours the best of his element into the new EP released days back.

Icegrin who has become a popular music brand in the Nigerian music industry and beyond described his new work as one that would change the face of Nigerian afrobeat music, adding that he paid close attention to what the Nigerian audience wanted and ensured that he thrilled them with it.

Mindset, according to Icegrin is a reflection of his passion and aspiration in life as he continues to explore the music world, delight his fans and tour the world with his music and talent.

“I am super excited about this musical journey of mine as it has helped me discover how much work I have done and what needs to be done more. The success story of my EP, Mindset reminds me of where I am coming from and the journey ahead of me. Everything in life is about our mindset and the limitation we place on our lives that should never have existed in the first place,” he added.

