Ibusa–Asaba road junction needs flyover

Provision of infrastructure has always raised the standard of living of people in any society and the administration of Ifeanyi Okowa in Delta State has always taken this aspect seriously.

However, given the hardship people are facing in moving from Ibusa to Asaba in the state, there is the need for Governor Okowa to consider a people-friendly project in due course.

In fact, the Okowa administration must give the construction of a flyover interchange at Ibusa-Asaba junction popularly known as (Coker junction) a priority.

It is worrisome but I must draw the attention of Delta State government to the cases of road accidents and incessant killing of the citizenry along Ibusa-Asaba through Onitsha ever busy expressway.

So, I’m using this forum to appeal to Okowa to act fast, and protect the lives of the citizenry by embarking on this project, which I believe would be a good legacy in the history of governance in Delta State.

The governor should borrow a leaf from sister state, Edo, with the construction of Benin bypass; Ogun State at (Ijebu Ode junction) and Ondo State at the popular Ore junction where flyover interchanges were constructed to protect the lives of the citizenry.

The ‘Coker junction deserves a flyover on the busy highway that leads to the South-East and South-South zones, and serves as a gateway to other parts of Delta State to Asaba, the capital city, Ibusa, Ogwashi, Ughelli, Warri and Benin City.

Chris Nzekea

Ibadan

