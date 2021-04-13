IBEDC, NIPE to collaborate on power sector development

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and the Nigeria Institute of Power Engineers (NIPE), Ibadan Chapter have agreed to collaborate on how to develop the power sector.

The agreement was reached when Ibadan NIPE executive members led by Mr Folarin Bello paid a courtesy call on the management of IBEDC under the leadership of the Chief Operating Officer, Mr John Ayodele, at the company’s corporate headquarters in Ibadan, recently.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune shortly after hosting the visitors, Ayodele noted that, “The crux of our discussion is how we can collaborate to develop the power sector and I believe NIPE is highly interested in what is happening in the industry.

“Our discussion centred around how we can collaborate to foster a good relationship for the betterment of the industry and for the satisfaction of our customers.

“They are also interested in how we treat our customers, metering and our infrastructure. We have gone round and we are setting up a stage for how we can work together on many other areas including internship and training of Nigerian engineers.”

In his own part, Chairman of NIPE, Ibadan chapter, Mr Folarin Bello, stated that one of the reasons NIPE is seeking to collaborate with IBEDC is the fact that the company is saddled with the responsibility of distributing electricity to the people of which is a very huge task and that NIPE would be playing an advisory role on how IBEDC can do more in terms of service delivery.

Bello further stated that, “The management of IBEDC told us that the company is doing its best to enable all of its customers to get metered. What I want to say on behalf of NIPE is that customers need to be patient with IBEDC because metering requires a thorough process which must not be hurriedly done.”

