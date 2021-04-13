FG constitutes new governing council for OAU

The Federal Government has constituted a new governing council for the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The five-man council which is expected to be inaugurated on Monday, April 19, 2021 is led by Chief Osita Oscar Udoji while others are Captain Bala Jubrin, Eugene Odo, Dr Lateef Babata and Alhaji Saidu Bako.

The vice-chancellor of the institution, Professor Eyitayo Ogunbodede made this known a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju.

He, however, commended members of the Immediate past Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, for their valuable contributions and selflessness to the overall development of the 60 years old institution.

The vice-chancellor affirmed that the Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi-led council was not only proactive in its approach to issues but it also tremendously helped the university to maintain a healthy relationship with all the unions on campus, thereby making the environment very conducive for learning and research.

The council members, who completed their tenure on January 17, 2021, were commended for creating a level playing ground for all the applicants for the position of vice-chancellor of the university, and for also maintaining superlative neutrality throughout the exercise that produced the current administration.