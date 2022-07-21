IBEDC begins mobile metering for Ibadan customers

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has begun its Mobile Meter Assets Provider (MAP) which guarantees 24 hours prepaid metering to customers within Ibadan Metropolis.

At the launch of the Mobile MAP, on Wednesday, July 20, the business manager, IBEDC Ojoo Business Hub, Mr Joel Orjiako, said the process of getting metered with Mobile MAP is seamless and assured of enough meters for the company’s customers.

“It is seamless, it is easy and it is equally a groundbreaking and epoch-making event for the company, for the contractors, for the customers, for the prospects and for the Nigerian economy.

“We have more than enough meters that will go round the customers in Ibadan metropolis. As people are buying, we are replenishing our stock,” Mr Orjiako said.

To get metered, Mr Orjiako said customers should come to any IBEDC office with their bill where a staff member would follow the customer to evaluate and ascertain the type of meter suitable for the customer. Upon confirmation of payment by the customer, the meter would be installed within 24 hours.

The project manager, Protogy Global Services Limited, Kehinde Aramide, assured that the meters have gone through all necessary quality assurance tests and evaluations.

“The meter has a 10-year warranty. Each of our meters has been certified; they have gone through quality control tests and we are very sure that the meters do not have any issues. We also have standby engineers who are available to resolve any issues immediately,” she said.

One of the customers whose meter was installed in the Shasha area of Ibadan, Mr Samuel Ojeabulu, expressed satisfaction with the process.





He noted that with a prepaid meter, he is confident that he is paying for the amount of energy he is using unlike with estimated billing.

“I am very happy to get a prepaid meter because it gives me confidence and IBEDC will not trouble me. Also, whenever there is no power supply, the meter will not read and immediately there is power supply, it will continue to read. IBEDC will not cheat me and I will not cheat them,” he said.

IBEDC said that from July 20, their offices in Ibadan metropolis would be open from 9 am to get customers metered. A single-phase meter costs N63,061.32 while a three-phase meter is N117,910.69, inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT).

The company conducted a road show across the city including at Dugbe, Mokola, Sango, UI and Ojoo where customers interacted with IBEDC staff on how to get the prepaid meters.