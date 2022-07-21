Kwara community bemoans 6-month power outage, seeks government’s intervention

For over six months now, the people of Edidi town in the Isin local government area of Kwara state have been in darkness because the main transformer that supplies electric power to the community stopped working early this year.

The people, who lamented their plight at a town hall meeting in Edidi, therefore, appealed to relevant authorities to come to their aid and ensure electricity is restored to the town as soon as possible.

Speaking with journalists, the people said they had lived in darkness since the transformer had problems, while businesses that rely on electricity had also collapsed.

“With the state of insecurity in the country, residents also fear that the continued absence of electricity could make their town prone to attacks by criminal elements such as bandits and kidnappers,” they said.

They made the appeal, on Wednesday, during a townhall meeting organised by Open Parly Nigeria, which is an initiative of Connected Development (CODE) aimed at educating Nigerians on the workings of the legislature and how they can demand effective representation from their lawmakers.

Speaking on behalf of his subjects, the Eledidi of Edidi, Oba Gabriel Aboyeji, lamented that the people of the town had suffered enough hardship as a result of the prolonged power outage.

He explained that several efforts have been made to get the lawmakers representing them at both the State and National Assemblies as well as the State government to come to their aid, but their demand is yet to be met.

“The transformer that supplied electricity to communities within Edidi stopped working over six months ago. We have made several efforts to get the transformer replaced but our all efforts have not yielded positive results.





“Our people continue to suffer hardship as a result of the absence of basic amenities like electricity and water. The main source of water supply in our town is currently down. We are appealing to our lawmakers and the state government to quickly come to our aid.”

The content and digital advocacy lead for Open Parly Nigeria, Shakir Akorede, empathised with the people of Edidi over the inconveniences the blackout had caused them and promised to amplify their concern to ensure that power supply is restored to the community.